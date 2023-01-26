Rep. Mary Peltola to serve on House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee

Alaska’s lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives Mary Peltola has secured a seat on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 6:27 PM AKST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTUU) - Alaska’s lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives Mary Peltola has secured a seat on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

A press release announcing Peltola’s committee assignment called it “a major win for Alaskans.”

Peltola succeeded the late Rep. Don Young, who died in March of 2022. Young chaired the committee from 2001-2007.

“I’m thrilled to receive the appointment to the Transportation & Infrastructure Committee,” Peltola said in the release.

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee oversees the Federal Aviation Administration, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Department of Transportation.

Peltola became the first Alaska Native to represent Alaska in Congress when she won a special election to serve the remainder of Young’s term in August. She was sworn into Congress in September.

Related: Peltola to become first Alaska Native, first female Alaska congresswoman

Peltola then defeated former Gov. Sarah Palin and Nick Begich III in the November general election to secure her first full term in Congress.

“This Committee’s work is critical to our state’s economic development,” Peltola said in the release. “As Alaska depends on federal infrastructure dollars to support projects statewide, this position will enable my office to exercise more influence over funding that is crucial to growth in Alaska. I ran for Congress promising to build on Representative Don Young’s legacy. Don chaired both the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the Natural Resources Committee, so this feels like a fitting first step. I look forward to bringing home real results, just like Don did.”

Peltola also serves on the House Natural Resources Committee and the Committee on Education and Labor.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Anchorage Police Department responded to a reported assault at the Sullivan Arena homeless...
Police investigating assault at Sullivan Arena
Zachary James said he was struck by a snowplow in an alley near the Alaska Center for the Blind
Blind man says he was struck by snowplow in Spenard, then had trouble reporting it
Tennessee officials said nine puppies were found in a cooler behind the Linden Firehall.
9 puppies found abandoned in cooler with closed lid, sheriff says
Altura Bistro and Chef Nathan Bentley received their James Beard Nomination award this week.
Alaskan chef and crew nominated for James Beard Award
Anchorage City Hall
Anchorage municipal attorney announces resignation

Latest News

Body of missing snowmachiner found near Kotzebue
Body of missing snowmachiner found near Kotzebue
Alaska’s lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives Mary Peltola has secured a seat on...
Rep. Mary Peltola to serve on House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee
Troopers are apologizing to Colony HIgh School Principal Mary Fulp
State Troopers head issues apology to Colony High School principal
Troopers have issued an apology to Colony High School Principal Mary Fulp
Troopers apologize to Colony High Principal Mary Fulp