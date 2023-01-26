Rep. Mary Peltola to serve on House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTUU) - Alaska’s lone member of the U.S. House of Representatives Mary Peltola has secured a seat on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

A press release announcing Peltola’s committee assignment called it “a major win for Alaskans.”

Peltola succeeded the late Rep. Don Young, who died in March of 2022. Young chaired the committee from 2001-2007.

“I’m thrilled to receive the appointment to the Transportation & Infrastructure Committee,” Peltola said in the release.

The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee oversees the Federal Aviation Administration, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Department of Transportation.

Peltola became the first Alaska Native to represent Alaska in Congress when she won a special election to serve the remainder of Young’s term in August. She was sworn into Congress in September.

Peltola then defeated former Gov. Sarah Palin and Nick Begich III in the November general election to secure her first full term in Congress.

“This Committee’s work is critical to our state’s economic development,” Peltola said in the release. “As Alaska depends on federal infrastructure dollars to support projects statewide, this position will enable my office to exercise more influence over funding that is crucial to growth in Alaska. I ran for Congress promising to build on Representative Don Young’s legacy. Don chaired both the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the Natural Resources Committee, so this feels like a fitting first step. I look forward to bringing home real results, just like Don did.”

Peltola also serves on the House Natural Resources Committee and the Committee on Education and Labor.

