Sirens across Ukraine as authorities report Russian attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Germany’s defense minister says training for Ukrainian troops to use advanced Western-supplied tanks will begin within days.

Boris Pistorius said Ukrainian crews will start learning how to operate the German-made Leopard 2 tank at a training site in Germany by the end of January.

Pistorius said he expects the tanks themselves to arrive in Ukraine before the end of March.

A decision to supply Ukraine with dozens of Leopard 2 tanks from European countries and Abrams M1 tanks from the United States was announced Wednesday.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials said Thursday that Russia has launched a wave of missile and self-exploding drone attacks on the country.

Air raid sirens wailed nationwide, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or of the missiles and drones striking targets.

The head of the Kyiv city administration said that 15 cruise missiles were shot down.

Serhii Popko said the missiles were fired “in the direction of Kyiv” but did not clarify if the capital itself was a target. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said explosions were heard in Kyiv’s Dniprovskyi district, on the east side of the river that divides the city.

The attacks came after Germany and the United States announced Wednesday that they will send advanced battle tanks to Ukraine, offering what one expert called an “armored punching force” to help Kyiv break combat stalemates as the Russian invasion enters its 12th month.

