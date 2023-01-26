Unsettled weather pattern over Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter storm warnings for heavy snow were still in effect mid-week for the upper Noatak and Kobuk Valleys, with 2-5 inches of rain, and winds gusting to 40 mph.

A Blizzard Warning will go into effect for the Yukon Delta starting Thursday afternoon.

Winds will gust up to 45 mph, creating blowing and drifting snow along with wind chills to 30 below. Further north, Saint Lawrence Island and the Bering Strait coast will see a blizzard warning go into effect at 3 p.m. tomorrow for 12 hours.

Continuing north along the coast, Point Lay is under a winter weather advisory for east winds 25 to 40 mph, with wind chills to 45 below.

High winds gusting up to 50 mph will continue across the eastern Alaska Range through noon Thursday. Snow accumulations up to 3 inches are expected.

Anchorage and Southcentral will get some clearing with high pressure moving in Thursday. Rain-snow showers should be clearing out by Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.