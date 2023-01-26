Video shows man stealing 6-foot gorilla statue from antique store

Security video from an antique store in Maryland shows a thief stealing a giant statue of a gorilla. (Source: Montgomery County Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:14 PM AKST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (Gray News) - Security video from an antique store in Maryland shows a thief stealing a giant statue of a gorilla.

The Montgomery County Police Department said the theft happened at 3:18 a.m. Wednesday.

Video shows a man pull up in an older model Chevrolet Colorado Z71, get out of the vehicle and walk up to the statue. He then cuts the cable that was locking the gorilla to the front of the store, loads it into the truck and leaves the scene.

The owner of the antique store said the statue, named “Murphy,” had already been sold, but still needed to be shipped to a hotel in Africa.

Police are looking for the suspect in the video and asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers are apologizing to Colony HIgh School Principal Mary Fulp
State Troopers head issues apology to Colony High School principal
The team of almost 100, have spent the last several months excavating 1.3 million cubic yards...
Corps of Engineers take on one of their largest projects yet
Body of missing snowmachiner found near Kotzebue
Body of missing snowmachiner found near Kotzebue
One West Anchorage High School student was arrested by Anchorage police on Wednesday.
Online threat leads to arrest of West Anchorage High student, police say
Tennessee officials said nine puppies were found in a cooler behind the Linden Firehall.
9 puppies found abandoned in cooler with closed lid, sheriff says

Latest News

The first day of the federal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols was completed Thursday.
DA: 5 Memphis officers ‘all responsible’ for Tyre Nichols’ death
FILE - The southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia came under Russian attack on Wednesday,...
New barrage of Russian strikes in Ukraine kills at least 11
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the St. Charles County Department of Corrections in...
NYC bike path killer convicted, could face the death penalty
FBI Director Christoper Wray, right, flanked by Attorney General Merrick Garland, discuss the...
US infiltrates big ransomware gang: ‘We hacked the hackers’