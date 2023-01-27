Despite quieter weather, temperatures to remain above average

Afternoon highs will remain 5 to 10 degrees above average
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:46 AM AKST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following an active week of weather across Southcentral, that also lead to several days with temperatures in the 40s, things are beginning to quiet down. Thanks to a ridge of high pressure that’s building northward across the Gulf of Alaska, both Southcentral and Southeast will see drier and sunnier conditions return to the region. The extent of the ridge will also be felt through the Interior, with temperatures expected to warm into the 10s and 20s through Monday.

While things are quieting down across the eastern half of the state, the activity is beginning to ramp up across Western and Southwest Alaska. This comes as the storm motion has shifted westward, thanks to the aforementioned area of high pressure. Southwest Alaska is already seeing a winter weather advisory remaining in place through noon tomorrow for up to 1 inch of snow and areas of freezing rain accumulating up to two-tenths of an inch. While the snow will be more of an inconvenience, the threat for freezing rain coudl lead to slick road conditions.

Through the weekend, expect snow to build northward through Western Alaska, while we’ll hold onto partly sunny skies across Southcentral. A slight chance for some flurries can’t be ruled out tonight into Saturday, but overall we’re expecting to see a brief pause in any active weather until Sunday.

Starting next week, light snow chances make a return to Southcentral. With temperatures expected to warm back near freezing, we’ll see areas of wintry mix near the coast, while inland areas look to see a chance for wet snow. Southeast will also see the return to active weather, as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 30s next week with areas of wintry mix.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend!

