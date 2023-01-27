Temperatures returning closer to normal

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After 3 days with high temperatures 40 degrees or above, there has been quite a meltdown of our snowpack leaving behind lots of standing water on area roadways. With temperatures dropping to morning lows ranging from the upper teens to lower 20s across Southcentral, I expect a hard refreeze, so plan on extra time, even if just to get out of your own neighborhood, Friday morning.

Two areas of high pressure, one over the Interior and the other over the northern Gulf, will combine to deliver quiet weather with temperatures cooling to near normal values for both Southcentral and Southeast on Friday. Clockwise windflow around these areas of high pressure will keep active, wintry weather largely over portions of the Aleutians, and western Alaska for Friday.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for much of Southwest Alaska mid-day Friday and continue until early Saturday morning for a combination of snow and ice creating hazardous travel conditions. Similarly, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of the Interior as gusty winds of 30 mph cause reduced visibilities from blowing and drifting of the existing snow on the ground, not from any new snow falling.

New snow falling, combined with strong gusty winds helping to further reduce visibilities, has lead to several winter weather alerts, including Blizzard Warnings, for several locations along Alaska’s west coast through Saturday at the latest. In addition, wind chill values, or feels like temperatures, will be in the dangerous category of 25 to 55 degrees below zero range at times. This means frostbite could form on any areas of exposed skin in a matter of a few minutes.

Meanwhile, Southeast will be the weather pick of the weekend. Outside of some early morning low clouds and fog along coastal areas, high pressure will bring with it a return to mostly sunny skies and lighter winds, though still breezy at times. The downside, perhaps, will be slightly colder temperatures for the upcoming weekend. Overall though, a well deserved break from the recent onslaught of wind and moisture the region went through much of this past week. Enjoy!

