Woman accused in viral Halibut Cove encounter between boat, float plane indicted on federal charges

By Tim Rockey
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:12 PM AKST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HOMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A Halibut Cove restaurant owner has been indicted on federal charges after a video went viral on social media showing the restaurant owner circling a float plane in a boat at dangerously close proximity.

Court documents show that Marian Beck — owner of the Saltry Restaurant in Halibut Cove across Kachemak Bay from Homer — was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of attempted destruction of aircraft and gross negligent operation of a vessel.

Beck was indicted on Jan. 19 for the incident from Aug. 23, 2022.

Both Alaska State Troopers and the U.S. Coast Guard said they were investigating the incident that frightened floatplane pilot and Alaska Ultimate Safaris owner Eric Lee.

Lee said he was attempting to taxi out of the cove and take the seven passengers — who were staying at the Stillpoint Lodge near the Saltry — on a flightseeing trip.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Schmidt said that Beck’s arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 3.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

