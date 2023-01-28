Alaska Jewish Museum commemorates Holocaust Remembrance Day

“We cannot forget,” Curator Leslie Fried said
Remembering the survivors and victims of the Holocaust at the Alaska Jewish Museum.
By Elena Symmes
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 7:12 PM AKST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Jewish Museum works to keep Jewish history alive on Jan. 27 especially, to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Rabbi Yosef Greenberg spoke about the significance of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“Today is not just a day of remembrance. It’s more than that,” Greenberg said. “Today is a day of reflection for all of humanity.”

Each passing year pushes the events of the Holocaust further into the past, but Rabbi Greenberg believes that special days such as International Holocaust Remembrance Day are still important.

“If it happened once, it potentially could happen again,” Greenberg said.

The United Nations selected Jan. 27 as a tribute to historical events that took place Jan. 27 of 1945, when the allied forces liberated Auschwitz-Birkenau, a concentration camp and killing center.

“There are people walking around that choose not to really bring it back, and there are people that have chosen to remember and to speak out,” Alaska Jewish Museum Curator Leslie Fried said.

Fried spoke about the powerful impact working in the museum has on her, and the significance of regular remembrance of this dark period in history.

“We cannot forget,” Fried remarked.

