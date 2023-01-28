One dead after early-morning shooting behind downtown bar

How to download the Alaska's News Source streaming apps
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:39 AM AKST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One man is dead and another is in the hospital with “what are believed to be” life-threatening injuries after an early-morning shooting Saturday in downtown Anchorage.

Police responded to reports of shots fired around 3:15 a.m. in a parking lot on West Third Avenue between G and H streets, according to the Anchorage Police Department. The police say no arrests have been made. Police also say they are interviewing multiple people.

This is the second deadly incident in the last two months behind The Gaslight Bar. Thirty-year-old Brodie Smith died six days after he was found injured and laying on the ground near Third Avenue and Christensen Drive. Police arrested and charged two men in connection to the death. Police are investigating Smith’s death as a homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back later with updates.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Halibut Cove woman indicted on federal charges
Woman accused in viral Halibut Cove encounter between boat, float plane indicted on federal charges
With the Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., set to reopen next week after a...
Fallout from shooting by first-grader includes staff shakeup
Troopers are apologizing to Colony HIgh School Principal Mary Fulp
State Troopers head issues apology to Colony High School principal
The team of almost 100, have spent the last several months excavating 1.3 million cubic yards...
Corps of Engineers take on one of their largest projects yet
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anchorage police investigating homicide in North Star neighborhood

Latest News

Avalanche danger in Turnagain Pass heightened by weak layers
The FDA has changed its regulations for blood donors based on new scientific information.
FDA drafts reccomendation to allow men with same-sex relations to donate blood
FDA proposes changes allowing LGBTQ individuals to more easily donate blood.
FDA proposes regulation changes for blood donations concerning LGBTQ individuals
Local leaders react to released body-cam video between Tyre Nichols and former Memphis police...
Alaskans react to Tyre Nichols video