One dead after early-morning shooting behind downtown bar

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One man is dead and another is in the hospital with “what are believed to be” life-threatening injuries after an early-morning shooting Saturday in downtown Anchorage.

Police responded to reports of shots fired around 3:15 a.m. in a parking lot on West Third Avenue between G and H streets, according to the Anchorage Police Department. The police say no arrests have been made. Police also say they are interviewing multiple people.

This is the second deadly incident in the last two months behind The Gaslight Bar. Thirty-year-old Brodie Smith died six days after he was found injured and laying on the ground near Third Avenue and Christensen Drive. Police arrested and charged two men in connection to the death. Police are investigating Smith’s death as a homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back later with updates.

