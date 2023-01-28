Scattered light wintry mix through the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage made it into the top 10 warmest Januarys on record with the average temperature so far this month at 23 degrees. That’s 6.1 degrees above the 30 year norm of 16.9 degrees for the month. With five days still to go, it is likely that we will climb a couple of notches as temperatures are forecast to stay above normal for the remainder of the month.

The region will stay socked in mostly cloudy conditions with some peeks of sun, fog/drizzle, light snow, and even light freezing rain/drizzle at times throughout the weekend. Temperatures will be above normal, but also very near that critical 32 degree freezing mark, so any precipitation —even light precipitation — will continue to make for slick and slippery conditions out there. Continue to exercise caution when traveling either by car or on foot.

The most active weather will continue to stay out across Western Alaska, where snow will mix with and change over to areas of ice, and even a cold rain heading into Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will continue to warm from the single digits into the teens for portions of the Interior, and temperatures will climb above zero for daytime highs from the Brooks Range northward to the Arctic Coast.

By far, though, the weather pick for the weekend will be in Southeast Alaska. Despite areas of morning fog and some gusty northeast winds, there will be plenty of sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday before clouds begin to roll back in late Sunday afternoon and evening.

Stay safe and enjoy this last weekend of January, 2023!

