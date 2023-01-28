Weather Lab: Chinook Elementary School students learn about the water cycle

Third graders working hard this year to learn about the water cycle and different types of clouds
In this week’s weather lab, Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey visited Chinook Elementary School in Anchorage.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:49 PM AKST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this week’s weather lab, Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey visited Chinook Elementary School in Anchorage.

They’ve already learned the difference between evaporation and condensation and know the difference between stratus and cumulous clouds. Melissa gave them a pop quiz on their new knowledge and showed them how she uses that same information to forecast the weather.

But the more they learned, the more questions they had.

You can watch the complete weather lab series here.

