1 dead, 4 injured, including 2 children, in Baltimore shooting, crash

Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people...
Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people opened fire Saturday evening in Baltimore.(WBFF via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:49 PM AKST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (CNN) - Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people opened fire Saturday evening in Baltimore.

Two men, a woman and a two-year-old were hit by bullets. Investigators say one of the men died of his wounds.

Police say a 6-year-old was critically injured in a car crash at the scene.

Detectives are now looking for the person or persons responsible.

They say it’s unclear if the shooting targeted the people in the vehicle or the people walking on the sidewalk.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With the Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., set to reopen next week after a...
Fallout from shooting by first-grader includes staff shakeup
Halibut Cove woman indicted on federal charges
Woman accused in viral Halibut Cove encounter between boat, float plane indicted on federal charges
Troopers are apologizing to Colony HIgh School Principal Mary Fulp
State Troopers head issues apology to Colony High School principal
The team of almost 100, have spent the last several months excavating 1.3 million cubic yards...
Corps of Engineers take on one of their largest projects yet
Sharpe pleaded guilty to manslaughter as part of a plea deal taken last September after his...
Jyzyk Sharpe sentenced for 2014 death of 1-year-old child

Latest News

Police were called to the Holyoke Mall for a shooting on January 28, 2023
Authorities: Bystander killed in mall shooting in Mass.
Coast Guard rescues stranded Southeast boater
Coast Guard rescues stranded Southeast boater
Coast Guard rescues stranded Southeast boater
Coast Guard rescues stranded Southeast boater
Protesters march down the street Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities...
GRAPHIC: Memphis police disband unit that beat Tyre Nichols