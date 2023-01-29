Coast Guard rescues stranded Southeast boater

WRANGELL, Alaska (KTUU) - An overdue boater was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard on Friday about 20 miles southwest of Wrangell in Steamer Bay.

In a press release, the Coast Guard said they worked closely with Wrangell Search and Rescue to carry out the rescue, which saved an 85-year-old from spending a second night away from his intended destination. The man was in transit from Point Baker to Wrangell on Thursday when he experienced “complications on his voyage that included poor visibility,” derailing his travel to Wrangell. After Wrangell Search and Rescue located the man on Friday in the bay, the Coast Guard’s MH-60 Jayhawk flew to pick him up.

Once rescued, the man was evaluated to be in good condition. He was traveling in a 24-foot landing craft.

“Thanks to a cooperative effort among multiple teams ashore, on the water, and in the air, this gentleman was located and is safe today,” said Lt. Jonathan Orthman, Coast Guard co-pilot for the case. “We’re grateful to Wrangell Search and Rescue for their tremendous partnership, and for finding this man.”

The man was reported overdue to the Coast Guard at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Wrangell SAR soon sent out two boats to begin the search. The search resumed on Friday as Wrangell SAR and the Coast Guard sent out respective aircraft and helicopter crews.

