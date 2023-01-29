Djokovic wins 1st set of Australian Open final vs Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas, left, of Greece poses for a photo with Novak Djokovic of Serbia, ahead of...
Stefanos Tsitsipas, left, of Greece poses for a photo with Novak Djokovic of Serbia, ahead of their men's single's final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023.(Source: AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2023
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) - Novak Djokovic has won the opening set 6-3 against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Australian Open men’s singles final on Sunday.

Djokovic broke Tsitsipas’ serve in the fourth game of the opening set to take a 3-1 lead and maintained the advantage.

In addition to the championship, the winner will claim the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings.

For the fourth-seeded Djokovic, it’s also a chance to win his 10th Australian Open title a year after he wasn’t allowed to compete at Melbourne Park because he was not vaccinated for COVID-19. It would also be the 35-year-old Serbian player’s 22nd Grand Slam singles title, tying him with Rafael Nadal for the men’s record.

The third-seeded Tsitsipas is trying to become the first Greek player to win a Grand Slam singles title. In his only other major final, Tsitsipas won the first two sets against Djokovic but lost the match in five.

