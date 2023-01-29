A potentially slick Sunday evening and Monday morning commute

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The most active weather will shift from western Alaska, into Southcentral by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures in the mid-levels of the atmosphere will allow for any precipitation to fall as liquid rather than frozen. The problem, however, will be surface temperatures near freezing causing that precipitation to freeze on contact creating additional slick and slippery conditions from Sunday evening, through the overnight and into the Monday morning commute. The precipitation will come to an end by mid-morning, so the evening commute should be in much better shape. Fingers crossed. Regardless, continue to allow plenty of extra travel time, extra following distance, and overall extra caution, especially in neighborhoods, on secondary roads, and bridges, overpasses, as well as on and off ramps.

Across the Interior, temperatures will continue to warm from the teens into the lower and middle 20s as areas of light snow occur Saturday night and off and on throughout Sunday. Along the Brooks Range northward to the arctic coast, look for readings climb above zero once again for daytime highs on Sunday.

By far, though, the weather pick for the second half will continue to be in Southeast Alaska. Enjoy the morning sunshine because clouds will begin to roll in from north to south during the late morning on into the afternoon. Fortunately, winds will not be as brisk or gusty. Temperatures for many locations will continue to be in the lower to middle 30s, with Sitka and Ketchikan topping out in the lower 40s.

Be safe and have a great week!

