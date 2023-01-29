Wasilla motorist dies in collision

By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:42 AM AKST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A Wasilla man died in a head-on collision on Saturday night along the Parks Highway in Wasilla.

The Alaska State Troopers say they responded to the two-vehicle head-on collision with Wasilla police and Fire/EMS personnel around 11 p.m. at Mile 46 of the highway. According to troopers, 68-year-old Gary Beall was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound in the southbound lane. The Jeep struck a Cadillac sedan that was being driven by 18-year-old Kirprian Ivanov of Wasilla.

“Beall was declared deceased on scene, and Ivanov was transported to a hospital with serious injuries,” troopers wrote. “There were no other occupants in either vehicle.”

The Parks Highway traffic was temporarily diverted onto a nearby road. Beall’s body will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office.

