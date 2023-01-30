January to close out as the warmest for Anchorage since 2016

The average temperature for Anchorage is nearly 7 degrees above average
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:34 AM AKST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Only a handful of days this month have seen temperatures remaining near or below average, leading to January closing as the warmest in seven years. Despite “cooler” weather that has returned to Southcentral through the weekend, temperatures still remain well above average for this time of year. As a result of this, moisture building into the region has fallen as snow and light freezing rain. It’s important to budget some extra time in your day, as slick roads could prove problematic at times through the day.

We’ll see another afternoon where temperatures warm near freezing, with passing areas of wintry mix. While Southcentral will see only isolated to scattered areas, Southeast is gearing up for another round of widespread snow. It’s possible that parts of the Panhandle could see 2 to 4 inches of snow through the day, with temperatures warming into the 30s.

The active weather looks to stay with us for much of the Southern Mainland through the rest of this week. While Southcentral looks to stay fairly dry through midweek, snow chances do ramp up by Wednesday and Thursday. This next incoming round of snow will likely bring 1 to 3 inches of snowfall, with areas near the gulf coast seeing a better shot of wintry mix. This comes as coastal regions stay near or above freezing through most of the week.

February will start where January ended, on a warm and wet note. However, looking at the upcoming weather patterns, it’s possible that February could end up seeing significantly cooler weather than January as a whole.

Have a safe and wonderful Monday!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Wasilla motorist dies in collision
Police sirens flashing generic photo
One dead after early-morning shooting behind downtown bar
With the Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., set to reopen next week after a...
Fallout from shooting by first-grader includes staff shakeup
Halibut Cove woman indicted on federal charges
Woman accused in viral Halibut Cove encounter between boat, float plane indicted on federal charges
Sharpe pleaded guilty to manslaughter as part of a plea deal taken last September after his...
Jyzyk Sharpe sentenced for 2014 death of 1-year-old child

Latest News

January to close out as the warmest for Anchorage since 2016
January to close out as the warmest for Anchorage since 2016
Slick and slippery conditions developing once again as a wintry mix of light snow, light...
Winter weather advisory issued for portions of Southcentral
Moisture arriving from the south and west may cause areas of freezing rain late Sunday as...
A potentially slick Sunday evening and Monday morning commute
Above normal temperatures continue with scattered areas of a light wintry mix. More active...
Scattered light wintry mix through the weekend