January to close out as the warmest for Anchorage since 2016

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Only a handful of days this month have seen temperatures remaining near or below average, leading to January closing as the warmest in seven years. Despite “cooler” weather that has returned to Southcentral through the weekend, temperatures still remain well above average for this time of year. As a result of this, moisture building into the region has fallen as snow and light freezing rain. It’s important to budget some extra time in your day, as slick roads could prove problematic at times through the day.

We’ll see another afternoon where temperatures warm near freezing, with passing areas of wintry mix. While Southcentral will see only isolated to scattered areas, Southeast is gearing up for another round of widespread snow. It’s possible that parts of the Panhandle could see 2 to 4 inches of snow through the day, with temperatures warming into the 30s.

The active weather looks to stay with us for much of the Southern Mainland through the rest of this week. While Southcentral looks to stay fairly dry through midweek, snow chances do ramp up by Wednesday and Thursday. This next incoming round of snow will likely bring 1 to 3 inches of snowfall, with areas near the gulf coast seeing a better shot of wintry mix. This comes as coastal regions stay near or above freezing through most of the week.

February will start where January ended, on a warm and wet note. However, looking at the upcoming weather patterns, it’s possible that February could end up seeing significantly cooler weather than January as a whole.

Have a safe and wonderful Monday!

