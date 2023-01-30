Man arrested after attacks on LA-area drivers’ vehicles

A victim says before he was attacked, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to hit...
A victim says before he was attacked, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to hit another car with the pipe. (KCAL, KCBS, DRONEZONE LA, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 11:39 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man suspected of being the Tesla driver seen in viral videos attacking Los Angeles-area motorists’ vehicles with a pipe was arrested during the weekend, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

Nathaniel Walter Radimak, 36, was arrested Sunday by major crimes unit officers in connection with assaults he is believed to have committed Jan. 11 while driving a Tesla Model X on State Route 2, the CHP said.

“The assaults were captured on a dash-cam video and several leads were provided to our department by the public which led to the arrest,” the CHP said.

The victim says before he was attacked, he recorded the driver of the Tesla allegedly try to hit another car with the pipe. (KCAL, KCBS, DRONEZONE_LA, CNN)

The video showed that the Tesla did not have a rear license plate.

Other drivers came forward with accounts of attacks after video of the Jan. 11 attacks aired.

Radimak was booked into a Los Angeles Police Department jail for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon and on two unspecified outstanding warrants.

It was not immediately known whether Radimak has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Wasilla motorist dies in collision
One dead after early-morning shooting behind downtown bar
One dead after early-morning shooting behind downtown bar
Halibut Cove woman indicted on federal charges
Woman accused in viral Halibut Cove encounter between boat, float plane indicted on federal charges
With the Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., set to reopen next week after a...
Fallout from shooting by first-grader includes staff shakeup
A shooting in an East Anchorage neighborhood left one man hospitalized with non-life...
Police investigating East Anchorage shooting

Latest News

Imagine paying your debt and having it disappear from your credit report, only to see it...
Zombie Debt: Settled and unearned debts haunt consumer credit reports for years
A group of demonstrators protest outside a police precinct in response to the death of Tyre...
GRAPHIC: Sixth Memphis officer disciplined in Nichols beating, death
A man from Maine unicycles 2,400 miles to Florida to help make the roads safer.
Unicyclist travels 2,400 miles across the county
Expert advice on how to spot and protect yourself from ‘zombie debt’
Expert advice on how to spot and protect yourself from ‘zombie debt’
Expert advice on how to spot and protect yourself from ‘zombie debt’