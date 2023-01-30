Municipal candidates set for April election
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The ballot is set for the upcoming Regular Municipal Election on April 4. The last day for candidates to file was Friday, Jan. 27. See below for a full list of candidates for the Anchorage Assembly and Anchorage School Board.
Anchorage Assembly Candidates
District 1 - Seat B - North Anchorage
- Nick Danger
- John Trueblood
- Christopher Constant
District 2 - Seat C - Chugiak, Eagle River, JBER
- Roger Branson
- Jim Arlington
- Cody Anderson
- Scott Myers
District 3 - Seat E - West Anchorage
- Dustin Thomas Darden
- Anna Brawley
- Brian Flynn
- David Eibeck
District 4 - Seat G - Midtown Anchorage
- Jenny Di Grappa
- Travis Szanto
- Felix Rivera
District 5 - Seat H - East Anchorage (2-Year Term)
- Leigh Sloan
- Karen Bronga
District 5 - Seat I - East Anchorage
- George Martinez
- Spencer Moore
District 6 - Seat K - South Anchorage, Girdwood, Turnagain Arm
- Rachel Ries
- Mikel Insalaco
- Darin Colbry
- Zachary Johnson
Anchorage School Board Candidates
School Board - Seat C
- Dave Donley
- Irene Boll
School Board - Seat D
- Mark Anthony Cox
- Andy Holleman
