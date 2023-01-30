Municipal candidates set for April election

By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 6:11 PM AKST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The ballot is set for the upcoming Regular Municipal Election on April 4. The last day for candidates to file was Friday, Jan. 27. See below for a full list of candidates for the Anchorage Assembly and Anchorage School Board.

Anchorage Assembly Candidates

District 1 - Seat B - North Anchorage

  • Nick Danger
  • John Trueblood
  • Christopher Constant

District 2 - Seat C - Chugiak, Eagle River, JBER

  • Roger Branson
  • Jim Arlington
  • Cody Anderson
  • Scott Myers

District 3 - Seat E - West Anchorage

  • Dustin Thomas Darden
  • Anna Brawley
  • Brian Flynn
  • David Eibeck

District 4 - Seat G - Midtown Anchorage

  • Jenny Di Grappa
  • Travis Szanto
  • Felix Rivera

District 5 - Seat H - East Anchorage (2-Year Term)

  • Leigh Sloan
  • Karen Bronga

District 5 - Seat I - East Anchorage

  • George Martinez
  • Spencer Moore

District 6 - Seat K - South Anchorage, Girdwood, Turnagain Arm

  • Rachel Ries
  • Mikel Insalaco
  • Darin Colbry
  • Zachary Johnson

Anchorage School Board Candidates

School Board - Seat C

  • Dave Donley
  • Irene Boll

School Board - Seat D

  • Mark Anthony Cox
  • Andy Holleman
