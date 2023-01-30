Municipal candidates set for April election

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The ballot is set for the upcoming Regular Municipal Election on April 4. The last day for candidates to file was Friday, Jan. 27. See below for a full list of candidates for the Anchorage Assembly and Anchorage School Board.

Anchorage Assembly Candidates

District 1 - Seat B - North Anchorage

Nick Danger

John Trueblood

Christopher Constant

District 2 - Seat C - Chugiak, Eagle River, JBER

Roger Branson

Jim Arlington

Cody Anderson

Scott Myers

District 3 - Seat E - West Anchorage

Dustin Thomas Darden

Anna Brawley

Brian Flynn

David Eibeck

District 4 - Seat G - Midtown Anchorage

Jenny Di Grappa

Travis Szanto

Felix Rivera

District 5 - Seat H - East Anchorage (2-Year Term)

Leigh Sloan

Karen Bronga

District 5 - Seat I - East Anchorage

George Martinez

Spencer Moore

District 6 - Seat K - South Anchorage, Girdwood, Turnagain Arm

Rachel Ries

Mikel Insalaco

Darin Colbry

Zachary Johnson

Anchorage School Board Candidates

School Board - Seat C

Dave Donley

Irene Boll

School Board - Seat D

Mark Anthony Cox

Andy Holleman

