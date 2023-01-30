Police investigating East Anchorage shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A shooting in a Russian Jack Park neighborhood left one man hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries early Monday morning.

According to the Anchorage Police Department, officers responded shortly after 5 a.m. to a report of a person who had been shot on East Eighth Avenue, between Bragaw Street and Klevin Street. Police said they found a man in an alleyway with a “gunshot wound in his lower body.” Police said he was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The department added that there is no public safety threat as it appears this was an isolated incident.

Police said no arrests were made but if anyone has information, call the department at 311 (option 1) or at 907 786-8900. Tips can also be submitted anonymously on the Anchorage Crimestoppers website.

