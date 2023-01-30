Police investigating East Anchorage shooting

Police investigating East Anchorage shooting
By Joey Klecka
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 7:11 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A shooting in a Russian Jack Park neighborhood left one man hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries early Monday morning.

According to the Anchorage Police Department, officers responded shortly after 5 a.m. to a report of a person who had been shot on East Eighth Avenue, between Bragaw Street and Klevin Street. Police said they found a man in an alleyway with a “gunshot wound in his lower body.” Police said he was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The department added that there is no public safety threat as it appears this was an isolated incident.

Police said no arrests were made but if anyone has information, call the department at 311 (option 1) or at 907 786-8900. Tips can also be submitted anonymously on the Anchorage Crimestoppers website.

Get breaking news and weather updates by downloading Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Wasilla motorist dies in collision
Police sirens flashing generic photo
One dead after early-morning shooting behind downtown bar
With the Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., set to reopen next week after a...
Fallout from shooting by first-grader includes staff shakeup
Halibut Cove woman indicted on federal charges
Woman accused in viral Halibut Cove encounter between boat, float plane indicted on federal charges
Sharpe pleaded guilty to manslaughter as part of a plea deal taken last September after his...
Jyzyk Sharpe sentenced for 2014 death of 1-year-old child

Latest News

FastCast Jan. 30, 2023
Police investigating East Anchorage shooting
Police investigating East Anchorage shooting
Slick and slippery conditions developing once again as a wintry mix of light snow, light...
Winter Weather Advisory for Anchorage and western Kenai through 6 a.m. Monday
Undated image of generic ballot envelopes from a past Anchorage Municipal Election.
Municipal candidates set for April election