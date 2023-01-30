Winter weather advisory issued for Anchorage and western Kenai through 6 a.m. Monday

Slick and slippery conditions developing once again as a wintry mix of light snow, light freezing rain/drizzle move into Southcentral.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 6:26 PM AKST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another round of a light wintry mix is moving through Southcentral Sunday evening, which will continue off and on at times through the overnight and into at least the first part of Monday’s morning commute. Conditions will have improved somewhat for the Monday evening commute, but temperatures will still remain very near that critical freezing mark.

Regardless, please be extra, extra cautious when travelling throughout the day, especially on neighborhood streets, secondary roads, bridges and overpasses, on and off ramps, and of course sidewalks. Don’t forget to allow for extra time to safely reach your destination, and apply extra distance between you and the person ahead of you.

Additional energy and moisture will arrive from the southwest on Tuesday, but so too will colder air, allowing for much of the precipitation to fall as a light snow, rather than ice. That said, the snow may cover areas of very slick, icy conditions, so again, extra caution will be needed when travelling heading into mid-week, which begins the month of February. My how time flies...

Stay safe, please, this week!

