907 Sports: Anchorage vs. Fairbanks rivalries, game-winning buckets, mid-distance mushing and cross-country Gatorade Players of the Year
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:27 PM AKST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage versus Fairbanks rivalries are alive and well and that was proven this weekend on the ice and on the hardwood.
Additionally, a couple of local basketball players show off their clutch genes, the Willow 300 and Kuskokwim 300 see familiar champions, and the Gatorade Players of the Year for cross-country running were announced.
Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.