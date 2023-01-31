907 Sports: Anchorage vs. Fairbanks rivalries, game-winning buckets, mid-distance mushing and cross-country Gatorade Players of the Year

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage versus Fairbanks rivalries are alive and well and that was proven this weekend on the ice and on the hardwood.

Additionally, a couple of local basketball players show off their clutch genes, the Willow 300 and Kuskokwim 300 see familiar champions, and the Gatorade Players of the Year for cross-country running were announced.

