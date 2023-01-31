COVID-19 ‘baby bump’ brought an increased US fertility rate in 2021

The U.S. saw a "baby bump" in 2021.
The U.S. saw a "baby bump" in 2021.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:53 AM AKST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States saw a “baby bump” in 2021.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly 3.7 million births were registered in the United States that year. That is about 50,000 more than in 2020.

The findings are a major reversal from previous years, which saw birth rates steadily dropping, but even with the small uptick, the number of babies born was still far below pre-pandemic levels.

The U.S. fertility rate was still below replacement in 2021, meaning there are not enough births for a generation to replace itself as people die.

Researchers said the pandemic likely played a major role in the last few years for people deciding whether to have a baby.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting Monday, school days in the Anchorage School District will get a little longer.
Anchorage students and parents react to 30 extra minutes added to school days
A shooting in an East Anchorage neighborhood left one man hospitalized with non-life...
Police investigating East Anchorage shooting
One dead after early-morning shooting behind downtown bar
One dead after early-morning shooting in dowtown parking lot
Police Lights
Wasilla motorist dies in collision
Kotzebue
2 die in Kotzebue residential fire

Latest News

Surveillance image showing carjacking
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: St. Louis pastor carjacked at gunpoint
Groundhog Day is Thursday, and folks from around the country and the world are gearing up to...
Punxsutawney gears up for Groundhog Day
FILE Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux gives a press conference on shooting in Goshen,...
Shooters in central California killings of 6 still at large
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Deadline nears for Alec Baldwin in deadly movie set shooting