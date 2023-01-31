Final determination by EPA strikes blow for Pebble Mine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Biden administration struck a blow to mining development in the Bristol Bay watershed Tuesday with the announcement of a final determination that works to stop the development of the Pebble Mine.

The Environmental Protection Agency issued its final determination under the Clean Water Act Section 404(c), limiting “certain discharges” associated with the Pebble deposit in the region, a massive watershed for salmon fisheries.

It’s a victory for conservation groups and a blow to advocacy groups for Pebble Mine, the proposed project in Southwest Alaska.

“After reviewing the extensive scientific and technical record spanning two decades, EPA has determined that specific discharges associated with developing the Pebble deposit will have unacceptable and adverse effects on certain salmon fishery areas in the Bristol Bay watershed,” EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox was quoted in the release. “Our Final Determination helps prevent those adverse effects while helping protect a vibrant and magnificent watershed. It’s also important to note that EPA’s action does not apply to other resource development projects in Alaska.”

The EPA said it took into consideration nearly two decades of research and studies in coming to its decision, which the agency said would help prevent “unacceptable and adverse” effects on salmon fisheries around the region. The Bristol Bay watershed houses the world’s largest wild salmon fishery, as well as large mineral deposits.

One of the most prominent groups fighting against the development of the mine, Save Bristol Bay, called the decision a “huge milestone.”

“The Clean Water Act will now safeguard the world’s greatest sockeye salmon fishery and will help ensure a brighter future for the countless people who depend on it, including the region’s Indigenous Peoples who have lived off salmon for thousands of years, and the robust commercial fishing, sport fishing and tourism industries that drive the region’s economy,” the group said in a release.

The Pebble Partnership, an advocacy group for development, called the decision “unlawful and unprecedented.”

“For well over a decade, we have argued that fair treatment under the rules and regulations of the U.S should be followed for Pebble or any other development project,” the group wrote in a press release. “Unfortunately, the Biden EPA continues to ignore fair and due process in favor of politics. This preemptive action against Pebble is not supported legally, technically, or environmentally. As such, the next step will likely be to take legal action to fight this injustice.”

