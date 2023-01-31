Freezing fog limiting visibility across Southcentral Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Overcast skies and freezing fog await much of Southcentral this morning, with visibilty greatly reduced at times. With little to push the fog out of the region, it’s possible we could see it linger though mid-morning or the early afternoon. Give yourself extra time to get out the door this morning, as not only will freezing fog be an issue, but slick spots are still evident across the region.

It’s going to be another warm afternoon, as highs are expected to climb into the upper 20s and lower 30s across Southcentral. While some stray flurries/sprinkles can’t be ruled out through the day, much of the region will stay on the drier side. That’s set to change into Wednesday, as an approaching upper level disturbance interacts with an area of low pressure in the Gulf of Alaska. This will set the stage for light snow showers to build into the region through Wednesday. While daily chances for snow will likely stay with us through the end of the week, we’ll only see 1 to 3 inches of snow for most locations.

While Southcentral gears up for more snow, Southeast will see wave after wave of wintry weather move through the region. Due to the warm nature of the environment, most locations will see areas of wintry mix with some accumulation expected in the higher elevations. Temperatures are set to return below freezing in the days ahead, but with several waves of warmer air building into the region through the week, the daily wintry mix will remain in the forecast.

Looking ahead through the first week of February, active and warm conditions look to remain for the southern half of the state. There is signs that as we head into the middle of the month, colder weather will make a return. It’s something that bears watching!

Have a safe and happy Tuesday!

