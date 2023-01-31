A little break from the active, wintry weather until mid-week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After the icy conditions Sunday evening and areas of freezing mist and fog during the morning commute, Southcentral enjoyed some afternoon sunshine on Monday — which helped to make roads more wet rather than icy.

We do expect some refreezing on area roads overnight through early Tuesday morning as temperatures slowly drop into the mid- and upper-20s, then hold there into the afternoon with clouds and some sunny breaks.

The next disturbance moves into the region bringing a light accumulation of snow as we welcome February on Wednesday before tapering off on Thursday. Friday will feature another little break in the action, with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. It’ll feel like Groundhog’s Day, temperature-wise, through week’s end as readings remain fairly consistent in the mid- to upper-20s for daytime highs and upper teens to low 20s for morning lows.

Around the rest of the state, a series of low pressure systems will rotate through the eastern Gulf of Alaska for the remainder of the week, spreading areas of rain for the coastal, lower elevations in Southeast, with snow in the mountains as temperatures hover in the mid to upper 30s. Milder, ocean air will keep places like Sitka and Ketchikan mostly wet rather than white, with temperatures around 40 degrees.

Western and Interior Alaska will continue to stay active through the first half of the week as a couple of fronts slowly move on through. This time around, temperatures will be cold enough for snow rather than the icy conditions experienced this past weekend. Numerous Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings have been issued.

Across the Arctic coast, temperatures drop back down into the single digits to teens below zero for both daytime highs and morning lows. A mix of sun and clouds will prevail as January comes to a close and brisk easterly winds will keep any coastal fog limited.

The Aleutians and Southwest Alaska will remain unsettled with areas of both snow, rain, and gusty winds, perhaps as high as 55 mph over the next couple of days.

Wherever your adventures take you this week, stay safe.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.