Mat-Su school bus drivers go on strike after dropping students off at schools

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Bus drivers in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District announced Tuesday that they are officially on strike, protesting against what they say are unfair labor practices.

The union representing the drivers, Alaska Teamsters Union - Local 959, announced that all students in the district — a student population of over 18,000 — were dropped off Tuesday morning at their respective schools before the bus drivers went on strike.

The union had been in talks with the company that employs the drivers, Durham School Services, to come to a deal but had been unable to settle. The union said Tuesday that a “last, best, final offer” from Durham was made, but was rejected by the Teamsters, officially kicking off the strike with a near-unanimous decision.

It is unclear whether buses will run Tuesday afternoon as the school day comes to an end, but the union said it wanted to ensure students made it to school in the morning.

“Student safety is the top priority for school bus workers and continual issues surrounding buses have not been addressed by Durham,” the union said in a release. “Hours of planning and consideration were spent before the decision of when to start the strike.”

“... Although this will inconvenience families, Teamsters Local 959 membership asks that the community stand with school bus workers in solidarity.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

