Munoz named acting labor commissioner

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Former Republican Rep. Cathy Munoz has replaced Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Tamika Ledbetter, who resigned Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office, Ledbetter had worked with the department since 2007, and served as commissioner for Dunleavy’s entire first term in office.

“I am very much looking forward to spending time with my family, traveling abroad and welcoming the birth of our first grandchild,” Ledbetter said in the release.

Munoz is a small business owner who was born and raised in Juneau. She served in the Legislature from 2009-2016 after she was previously elected to three terms on the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly.

