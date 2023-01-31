Munoz named acting labor commissioner

FastCast digital headlines for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:19 PM AKST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Former Republican Rep. Cathy Munoz has replaced Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Tamika Ledbetter, who resigned Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s office, Ledbetter had worked with the department since 2007, and served as commissioner for Dunleavy’s entire first term in office.

“I am very much looking forward to spending time with my family, traveling abroad and welcoming the birth of our first grandchild,” Ledbetter said in the release.

Munoz is a small business owner who was born and raised in Juneau. She served in the Legislature from 2009-2016 after she was previously elected to three terms on the City and Borough of Juneau Assembly.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting Monday, school days in the Anchorage School District will get a little longer.
Anchorage students and parents react to 30 extra minutes added to school days
A shooting in an East Anchorage neighborhood left one man hospitalized with non-life...
Police investigating East Anchorage shooting
One dead after early-morning shooting behind downtown bar
One dead after early-morning shooting in downtown parking lot
4 Alaskans nominated for James Beard awards
4 Alaskans nominated for prestigious James Beard Awards
Police Lights
Wasilla motorist dies in collision

Latest News

Final determination by EPA strikes blow for Pebble Mine
Final determination by EPA strikes blow for Pebble Mine
Mat-Su school bus drivers go on strike after dropping students off at schools
Mat-Su school bus drivers go on strike after dropping students off at schools
Durham School Services bus workers wave signs as bus drivers honk in solidarity outside of the...
Mat-Su school bus drivers go on strike after dropping students off at schools
COVID emergency lift in May may cause disruptions for Alaskans, officials say
COVID emergency lift in May may cause disruptions for Alaskans, officials say