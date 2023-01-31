What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?

This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to transport that merchandise outside of North America to nonprofit organizations in need.
By Ashley Smith and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:45 AM AKST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – Anytime an NFL team goes to a championship game, products are created ahead of time for both teams in preparation to be sold immediately after it ends.

But what happens to the gear of the team that ultimately loses the game?

The NFL is responsible for printing countless shirts, hoodies, hats and other fan gear, but Good360 steps in to take care of the merchandise of the losing team.

The organization partners with the NFL and provides logistics to ship the incorrect merchandise outside of North America to nonprofit organizations in need.

“It could be someone who doesn’t have clothing, or it could be very hot; they need a hat on their head,” Good360 CEO Romaine Seguin said. “They need a shirt on their shoulders, or it’s chilly; they need a long-sleeve shirt.”

They also work with other companies that may have excess products due to overstocking or supply chain issues, among other problems.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting Monday, school days in the Anchorage School District will get a little longer.
Anchorage students and parents react to 30 extra minutes added to school days
A shooting in an East Anchorage neighborhood left one man hospitalized with non-life...
Police investigating East Anchorage shooting
One dead after early-morning shooting behind downtown bar
One dead after early-morning shooting in downtown parking lot
Police Lights
Wasilla motorist dies in collision
Kotzebue
2 die in Kotzebue residential fire

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are...
LIVE: Biden to highlight grant for NYC rail tunnel under Hudson
Cook County State Attorney Kimberly Foxx drops some charges against singer R. Kelly.
Prosecutor drops R. Kelly charges
FastCast Jan. 31, 2023
FILE - In this July 13, 2007 photo, workers with the Pebble Mine project test drill in the...
Final determination by EPA strikes blow for Pebble Mine
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas