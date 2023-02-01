Alaska to receive $2.6M in grants to improve roads, reduce traffic fatalities

Alaska to receive $2.6M in grants to improve roads, reduce traffic fatalities
By Joey Klecka
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:13 PM AKST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new federal program is aiming to improve Alaska’s most dangerous roadways and help curb traffic deaths, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Wednesday that millions of dollars in grant awards will be dispersed to hundreds of communities throughout the nation, with Alaska getting more than $2.6 million in funding spread over seven projects.

It’s part of President Joe Biden’s massive 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that allocated $550 billion in new spending for the country’s roads, bridges and transit infrastructure.

Alaska’s cut of the funding will go to help improve seven different regions:

  • Kenai Peninsula Borough – $960,000
  • City and Borough of Sitka – 550,000
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough – $479,600
  • City and Borough of Juneau – $280,000
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough – $200,000
  • City of Saint Paul – $200,000
  • City of Mekoryuk – $6,263.08

All seven projects are considered action plans, which are used to help lay the groundwork for communities that do not have a plan in place.

Buttigieg cited America’s statistics when it comes to residents being killed on roadways — an estimated 42,915 people were killed on U.S. roads in 2021, which was a 16-year high. A recent report also concluded that motor vehicle crashes cost the U.S. $340 billion in 2019 alone.

“Every year, crashes cost tens of thousands of American lives and hundreds of billions of dollars to our economy; we face a national emergency on our roadways, and it demands urgent action,” Buttigieg said in a statement. “We are proud that these grants will directly support hundreds of communities as they prepare steps that are proven to make roadways safer and save lives.”

Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley bus workers on strike outside Durham School Services bus yard after dropping students...
Mat-Su school bus workers walk off job after Durham presents final offer
4 Alaskans nominated for James Beard awards
4 Alaskans nominated for prestigious James Beard Awards
FILE - In this July 13, 2007 photo, workers with the Pebble Mine project test drill in the...
Final determination by EPA strikes blow for Pebble Mine
COVID emergency lift in May may cause disruptions for Alaskans, officials say
COVID emergency lift in May may cause disruptions for Alaskans, officials say
Starting Monday, school days in the Anchorage School District will get a little longer.
Anchorage students and parents react to 30 extra minutes added to school days

Latest News

Alaska to receive $2.6M in grants to improve roads, reduce traffic fatalities
Alaska to receive $2.6M in grants to improve roads, reduce traffic fatalities
Final BLM report pushes for Willow oil and gas project
Final BLM report pushes for Willow oil and gas project
FastCast Feb. 1, 2023
EPA bans mining waste disposal near site of proposed Pebble Mine
EPA bans mining waste disposal near site of proposed Pebble Mine