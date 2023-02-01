Final BLM report pushes for Willow oil and gas project

FastCast digital headlines for Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 9:18 AM AKST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Bureau of Land Management in Alaska gave the unofficial thumbs up to develop a massive oil and gas field on Alaska’s North Slope Wednesday, opening up the potential for the Willow Project to move forward.

The agency released its final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement, citing what it calls “flaws” in an August 2021 decision by the U.S. District Court of Alaska that halted permits of the Willow Master Development Plan, more colloquially known as the Willow Project.

The statement tweaked previous proposed reports on the sustainability and environmental impacts of the project, which would produce hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil per day and billions of dollars in state revenue.

ConocoPhillips Alaska is the chief developer behind the project, and applauded the decision by BLM to suggest the next path forward in opening up land in the northeast corner of the state.

“As a result, we believe Willow will benefit local communities and enhance American energy security while producing oil in an environmentally and socially responsible manner,” company President Erec Isaacson said in a release. “After nearly five years of rigorous regulatory review and environmental analysis, the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process is almost complete and should be concluded without delay. ConocoPhillips looks forward to a final record of decision (ROD) and is ready to begin construction immediately after receiving a viable ROD and full authorization from all permitting agencies.”

ConocoPhillips Alaska says the project is estimated to produce 180,000 barrels of oil each day once it reaches its peak, delivering up to $17 billion in revenue for the federal government. The company added that more than 2,500 construction jobs could be created, with 300 longterm positions opening up.

Meanwhile, conservation groups are criticizing the move.

Earthjustice, a nonprofit group that represents multiple state tribal councils, said the project would create at least 219 wells, hundreds of miles of pipeline and 35 miles of roads in a vulnerable area of Alaska, raising concerns about fossil fuel-related issues.

“This would be the largest single oil drilling project proposed anywhere in the U.S., and it is drastically out of step with the Biden administration’s goals to slash climate pollution and transition to clean energy,” Earthjustice attorney Jeremy Lieb said in a statement. “Biden will be remembered for what he did to tackle the climate crisis, and as things stand today, it’s not too late for him to step up and pull the plug on this carbon bomb.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

