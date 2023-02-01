Light snow showers make a return to Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Snow has made a return to Southcentral, with it looking promising that a couple of inches of snow will occur by weeks end. While the snow is very hit or miss this morning, expect the activity to become more widespread and scattered into the afternoon hours. It’s here where we’ll begin to see the best chance for accumulation. The last time Anchorage saw more than 2 inches of snow we have to go back to the middle of December, that could change as we could see up to 2+ inches of snow across parts of Southcentral through the day. If not today, additional light snow will be expected Thursday into Friday.

The snow comes as a very weak upper level disturbance traverses the area and is being influenced by the area of low pressure in the Gulf of Alaska. While Southcentral is gearing up for light snowfall, areas of wintry mix continue to impact Southeast. The Northern Inner Channels will likely see all snow as temperatures hover near freezing, while further south will bring a better chance for rain. This comes as temperatures through the Southern Inner Channels are expected to warm into the 30s and 40s today. Looking ahead through the rest of this week, we’ll keep waves of moisture building into the panhandle. With daily highs expected to stay in the mid to upper 30s, we’ll keep a daily chance for areas of wintry mix in the forecast.

Light snow is also expected to move through portions of the Interior today through Thursday, where a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued. The Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the White Mountains and along the Steese Highway, where 3 to 5 inches of snow can be expected into Thursday evening. Additonally, some areas of blowing snow can’t be ruled out, but that will be few and far between.

As the linger snow showers taper off into the weekend, Southcentral as a whole could see 3 to 6 inches of snow. Locally, there could be higher amounts for the foothills of the Talkeetna Mountains, the Anchorage and Eagle River Hillside, Portage Valley and parts of Turnagain Pass.

Temperatures continue to remain above average this week, with daily highs 4 to 6 degrees above average.

Stay safe and happy Wednesday!

