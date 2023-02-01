Low pressure kicks up wind and brings in snow

Wind chills to 45 below over Northern Alaska
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 7:19 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new month begins tomorrow.

A shroud of fog covered Anchorage through the day Tuesday and will continue into the overnight hours. A Dense Fog Advisory expires at 3 a.m. Wednesday. Higher elevations were above the layer of fog, so there was sunshine.

Storms moving closer to Southcentral Alaska will produce snow Wednesday with expected amounts to fall between 1-3 inches for Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the central Interior and 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected through mid-week.

Strong winds will affect the far western parts of the Aleutian Islands due to the spin of Bering Sea low pressure. Gusts to 60 mph are anticipated around Adak overnight and early Wednesday.

The storm system will continue east and north, eventually bringing in the snow to western coasts and Southcentral.

Another low spins over Southeast Alaska. The low produces snow and rain, with it being more snow over the northern half of the Panhandle.

The hot spots for Alaska on Tuesday were Sitka and Hydaburg at 43 degrees.

The cold spot was Fort Yukon at 30 degrees below zero.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting Monday, school days in the Anchorage School District will get a little longer.
Anchorage students and parents react to 30 extra minutes added to school days
A shooting in an East Anchorage neighborhood left one man hospitalized with non-life...
Police investigating East Anchorage shooting
4 Alaskans nominated for James Beard awards
4 Alaskans nominated for prestigious James Beard Awards
One dead after early-morning shooting behind downtown bar
One dead after early-morning shooting in downtown parking lot
Valley bus workers on strike outside Durham School Services bus yard after dropping students...
Mat-Su school bus workers walk off job after Durham presents final offer

Latest News

MF-Dense Fog Advisory 1-31-23
Low pressure kicks up wind and brings in snow
Freezing fog limiting visiblity across Southcentral Tuesday
Freezing fog limiting visibility across Southcentral Tuesday
Freezing fog limiting visiblity across Southcentral Tuesday
Freezing fog limiting visiblity across Southcentral Tuesday
January ends with a little break from the active weather, but February starts a little white.
A little break from the active, wintry weather until mid-week