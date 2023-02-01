Low pressure kicks up wind and brings in snow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A new month begins tomorrow.

A shroud of fog covered Anchorage through the day Tuesday and will continue into the overnight hours. A Dense Fog Advisory expires at 3 a.m. Wednesday. Higher elevations were above the layer of fog, so there was sunshine.

Storms moving closer to Southcentral Alaska will produce snow Wednesday with expected amounts to fall between 1-3 inches for Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for the central Interior and 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected through mid-week.

Strong winds will affect the far western parts of the Aleutian Islands due to the spin of Bering Sea low pressure. Gusts to 60 mph are anticipated around Adak overnight and early Wednesday.

The storm system will continue east and north, eventually bringing in the snow to western coasts and Southcentral.

Another low spins over Southeast Alaska. The low produces snow and rain, with it being more snow over the northern half of the Panhandle.

The hot spots for Alaska on Tuesday were Sitka and Hydaburg at 43 degrees.

The cold spot was Fort Yukon at 30 degrees below zero.

