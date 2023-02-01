Man wins $100K lottery prize: ‘I guess I can buy me some eggs now’

A Virginia man says he plans to buy some eggs after winning $100K lottery prize.
A Virginia man says he plans to buy some eggs after winning $100K lottery prize.(Virginia Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:57 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Va. (Gray News) - A Virginia man says he plans to do a little shopping after cashing in on a lottery jackpot.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Jerry Camp won $100,000 while playing the Cash 5 with EZ Match game last month.

Lottery officials said Camp matched all five winning numbers in the Jan. 8 drawing to win the top prize.

“I guess I can buy me some eggs now,” Camp said.

Officials said the Ashland resident purchased his winning ticket at a New Exxon Mart located on Washington Highway in the Glen Allen area.

The winning numbers were 3-4-12-23-34, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Camp, who is retired, said he hopes to use his winnings to buy some eggs and a new car.

The Virginia Lottery shared that the Cash 5 with EZ Match game features a rolling jackpot, starting at a minimum of $100,000. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley bus workers on strike outside Durham School Services bus yard after dropping students...
Mat-Su school bus workers walk off job after Durham presents final offer
4 Alaskans nominated for James Beard awards
4 Alaskans nominated for prestigious James Beard Awards
FILE - In this July 13, 2007 photo, workers with the Pebble Mine project test drill in the...
Final determination by EPA strikes blow for Pebble Mine
COVID emergency lift in May may cause disruptions for Alaskans, officials say
COVID emergency lift in May may cause disruptions for Alaskans, officials say
Starting Monday, school days in the Anchorage School District will get a little longer.
Anchorage students and parents react to 30 extra minutes added to school days

Latest News

President Joe Biden, right, at the top of a meeting with congressional leaders to discuss...
Biden, McCarthy meet at White House on debt crisis worries
A woman uses her phone to light her way in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Russia said eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kyiv targets graft
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in...
Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols’ funeral
Police say a child was struck by a school bus Wednesday morning in Decatur, Georgia.
Police: 7-year-old boy slips and falls, has leg run over by school bus
Law enforcement are seen near a D.C. metro station near where a fatal shooting took place on...
Police: Passengers disarm gunman who killed DC Metro employee, shot others