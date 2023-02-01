Police: 7-year-old boy slips and falls, has leg run over by school bus

Police say a child was struck by a school bus Wednesday morning in Decatur, Georgia.
Police say a child was struck by a school bus Wednesday morning in Decatur, Georgia.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:26 PM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia say a child is recovering after his leg was run over by a school bus Wednesday morning.

First responders were called to the scene in Decatur around 7:15 a.m. after receiving a call for a child struck by a school bus.

According to the Dekalb Police Department, a 7-year-old boy slipped and fell in front of the school bus, and the bus ran over his leg.

WANF reports the boy was taken to the hospital to have his injured leg treated.

Officials said the driver of the bus stayed at the scene, and the students on board the bus were transferred to another bus and taken to school.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valley bus workers on strike outside Durham School Services bus yard after dropping students...
Mat-Su school bus workers walk off job after Durham presents final offer
4 Alaskans nominated for James Beard awards
4 Alaskans nominated for prestigious James Beard Awards
FILE - In this July 13, 2007 photo, workers with the Pebble Mine project test drill in the...
Final determination by EPA strikes blow for Pebble Mine
COVID emergency lift in May may cause disruptions for Alaskans, officials say
COVID emergency lift in May may cause disruptions for Alaskans, officials say
Starting Monday, school days in the Anchorage School District will get a little longer.
Anchorage students and parents react to 30 extra minutes added to school days

Latest News

FILE - The request for a criminal inquiry has no practical impact and does not commit federal...
Hunter Biden seeks federal probe of Trump allies over laptop
The “state of the union” may hinge on Biden, McCarthy meeting on debt ceiling
The “state of the union” may hinge on Biden, McCarthy meeting on debt ceiling
The “state of the union” may hinge on Biden, McCarthy meeting on debt ceiling
Omaha police released surveillance photos of Joseph Jones, 32, the man they say terrorized...
Police identify suspect killed by officers in shooting at Omaha Target
FILE - Biden's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is shown.
FBI searches Biden’s vacation home; no classified documents