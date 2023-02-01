Revive Alaska church building for sale amid questions over use of $750K in federal funds

By David Bernknopf and Paul Choate
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:33 PM AKST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Just over two weeks ago, the Alaska’s News Source Investigative Team reported on questions surrounding a $750,000 federal pandemic grant given to the nonprofit group Revive Alaska.

RELATED: Anchorage nonprofit’s use of $750K in federal funds investigated

Anchorage Assembly members say they approved that grant to help the group rebuild a food pantry in South Anchorage, but the group purchased a church in Midtown instead. City officials and federal investigators were looking into that transaction.

Revive operates a food pantry out of the church building at 4317 MacInnes St.

The building is now for sale.

Jack White Real Estate listed the church building for $2.2 million on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Alaska’s News Source has reached out to Revive for an explanation but has not heard back.

