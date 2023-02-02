5.0 earthquake rattles Southcentral Alaska

FastCast digital headlines for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:10 AM AKST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 5.0 earthquake shook residents of Southcentral Alaska early Thursday morning.

The temblor, which struck at 5:48 a.m., was initially measured at magnitude 4.7 before being upgraded.

The earthquake centered about 78 miles west of Anchorage, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center, and hit closest to the community of Tyonek — approximately 36 miles — on Cook Inlet’s western shore.

There have been no reports of damage.

A 5.0 earthquake shook residents of Southcentral Alaska early Thursday morning.
A 5.0 earthquake shook residents of Southcentral Alaska early Thursday morning.(Aaron Morrison/Alaska's News Source)
Stay informed with the latest news and weather alerts from the Alaska's News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Each year the federal government requires cities to estimate the number of unsheltered people...
Anchorage unsheltered population counted
Valley bus workers on strike outside Durham School Services bus yard after dropping students...
Mat-Su school bus workers walk off job after Durham presents final offer
2 men sail from Russia to US to flee persecution and have settled in Tacoma, Washington
2 men sail from Russia to US to flee persecution, settle in Tacoma
Our investigative team found federal investigators are looking into how one local nonprofit...
Revive Alaska church building for sale amid questions over use of $750K in federal funds
COVID emergency lift in May may cause disruptions for Alaskans, officials say
COVID emergency lift in May may cause disruptions for Alaskans, officials say

Latest News

FastCast Feb. 2, 2023
Troopers release body camera draft policy
Troopers release body camera draft policy
More bus workers join Wednesday's picket line outside of Durham School Services bus yard.
Strike continues for Mat-Su bus workers as continued negotiations remain unscheduled
Motorola V300 body cameras for Alaska State Troopers will be put into use this year.
Troopers release body camera draft policy