5.0 earthquake rattles Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 5.0 earthquake shook residents of Southcentral Alaska early Thursday morning.

The temblor, which struck at 5:48 a.m., was initially measured at magnitude 4.7 before being upgraded.

The earthquake centered about 78 miles west of Anchorage, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center, and hit closest to the community of Tyonek — approximately 36 miles — on Cook Inlet’s western shore.

There have been no reports of damage.

A 5.0 earthquake shook residents of Southcentral Alaska early Thursday morning. (Aaron Morrison/Alaska's News Source)

