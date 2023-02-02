Anchorage School District seeking community feedback in curriculum review

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District convened two committees of dozens of teachers to review secondary math and primary English instruction. The public is invited to offer feedback and input on the proposals, and learn more about the forthcoming changes during daytime hours tomorrow.

A group of 54 educators, made up of teachers, instructional coaches, principals and special education staff, are participating in the review of the English curriculum, to ensure every student gets a solid foundation in the basics of reading.

Senior Director of Teaching and Learning Dr. Dianna Beltran says that reading sets students up for success in all of their classes.

“They have to be able to know how to read in order to begin to learn how to comprehend what they’re reading,” Beltran said. “And then that just transfers over to all content areas, right? Our students need to know how to read in order to understand math, science, social studies. And so we’re just in a robust process right now to make sure that we’re picking the right curriculum for our kinder through third grade students.”

The final changes are pending further review by the committees and community, but will not impact all ASD students.

“We are looking at three different curriculum in math and four different curriculum in reading,” Beltran said.

Beltran hopes that families and teachers who are not a part of either committee will provide suggestions and participate in the process.

“Community feedback is an important part of the overall process of selecting a curriculum,” Beltran said.

The event is located on the second floor of the 2nd Floor Learning Lab at the ASD Education Center. For more details, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.