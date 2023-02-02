Athlete of the Week: Anchorage’s Jeremy Swayman is carving a name out for himself in the NHL

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The phrase, ‘Saved by Swayman’ has been echoing throughout National Hockey League rinks this season, but it was first heard ringing out in the rinks of Alaska.

The former South Anchorage Wolverines goaltender worked his way up to the University of Maine where he was honored with the Mike Richter Award, given annually to best goaltender in NCAA Division I men’s hockey.

His time as a Black Bear caught the attention of the many teams around hockey’s best league, but it was the Boston Bruins who took a chance on the Alaskan goaltender with a fourth round selection in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

While Swayman has more than held his own since making his NHL debut in April of 2021, he has been stringing together an impressive set of games as of late.

The Anchorage native has not lost a game in net in 10 starts (7-0-3) dating back to December 9, 2022.

This season, Swayman has posted a 12-3-4 record with a .914 save percentage while allowing just 2.34 goals per game, which is in the top five lowest among qualified goaltenders in the NHL this season.

The Bruins currently have the best record in the NHL and if they are to make a Stanley Cup Finals run come June, expect Swayman to be a big part of it as the number two goalie on the league’s best team.

