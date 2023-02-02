Bugatti sets world auction record for new car

PHOTOS: Bugatti's last purely gas-powered supercar was just sold for nearly $11 million. (Credit: Bugatti via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:12 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Someone with deep pockets has a new set of wheels.

A one-of-a-kind Bugatti Chiron Profilée was auctioned off for $10.7 million Wednesday in Paris.

This sets a world auction record for the amount of money paid for a new car.

Although the unnamed winner should probably resist the temptation, the car can reach 236 miles per hour.

The Profilée will be Bugatti’s last purely-gas powered supercar.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Each year the federal government requires cities to estimate the number of unsheltered people...
Anchorage unsheltered population counted
Valley bus workers on strike outside Durham School Services bus yard after dropping students...
Mat-Su school bus workers walk off job after Durham presents final offer
2 men sail from Russia to US to flee persecution and have settled in Tacoma, Washington
2 men sail from Russia to US to flee persecution, settle in Tacoma
Our investigative team found federal investigators are looking into how one local nonprofit...
Revive Alaska church building for sale amid questions over use of $750K in federal funds
Parents had to come in to pick up their children from school on Tuesday after the bus drivers...
Afterschool pickup plans changed after Durham School Services employees strike

Latest News

The CDC is investigating at least 55 infections in 12 states that have been linked to EzriCare...
Eye drops linked to US drug-resistant bacteria outbreak
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the...
Joe Biden, Bill Clinton mark 3 decades of family leave act
More than 100 dogs were rescued from a fire at a dog day care facility.
More than 100 dogs saved after doggy day care fire
A road sign in yellow warns drivers of icy road conditions at a busy IH 30 and IH 35...
Winter storm lingers in southern US, but relief is forecast
President Joe Biden discusses his meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during Thursday's...
Biden on McCarthy: 'We had a good meeting yesterday'