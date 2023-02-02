Dr Pepper introduces new flavor, ‘Strawberries & Cream’

Dr Pepper announced a new flavor "Strawberries & Cream" is joining its drink lineup.
Dr Pepper announced a new flavor "Strawberries & Cream" is joining its drink lineup.(Dr Pepper via PR Newswire)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 8:47 AM AKST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Dr Pepper announced a new “flavor innovation” is joining its lineup of beverages.

The company released Dr Pepper “Strawberries & Cream” as part of its permanent lineup on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the company, the new drink includes the 23 flavors that make up a regular Dr Pepper as well as “layers of refreshing strawberry flavor and a smooth, creamy finish.”

Dr Pepper said the new soda will be hitting stores nationwide this month. It will be available in 12-ounce 12 packs in both regular and zero sugar.

They also said a new social campaign involving “Strawberries & Cream” will be launching this spring.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Each year the federal government requires cities to estimate the number of unsheltered people...
Anchorage unsheltered population counted
Valley bus workers on strike outside Durham School Services bus yard after dropping students...
Mat-Su school bus workers walk off job after Durham presents final offer
2 men sail from Russia to US to flee persecution and have settled in Tacoma, Washington
2 men sail from Russia to US to flee persecution, settle in Tacoma
Our investigative team found federal investigators are looking into how one local nonprofit...
Revive Alaska church building for sale amid questions over use of $750K in federal funds
COVID emergency lift in May may cause disruptions for Alaskans, officials say
COVID emergency lift in May may cause disruptions for Alaskans, officials say

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
House GOP votes to oust Democrat Omar from major committee
Police in Oregon say the suspect in a violent kidnapping killed two men before being cornered...
Police: Kidnapper wanted for torturing woman, killing 2 strangers found under house
Police in Oregon say the suspect in a violent kidnapping killed two men before being cornered...
Kidnapper leaves bloody trail in Oregon, hides under house
Singer Bruce Springsteen, right, and E Street Band member Nils Lofgren perform during their...
Bruce Springsteen, E Street Band launch 1st tour in 6 years