February snow and rain for Alaska

Will the marmot see its shadow tomorrow??
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:28 PM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Marmot Day is tomorrow for Alaska, a day when the Lower 48 states mark Groundhog Day. Will the marmot see its shadow? Will it even venture out of its den to care whether there is weeks left of winter or not? Usually in Alaska, winter stays longer than it does in the rest of the United States.

Snowfall started over the Southcentral region Wednesday and will continue into Thursday. Anchorage collected 1.4 inches so far. Additional amounts of 2 to 4 inches are likely for Anchorage to the Valleys.

The snow is also light, so it will get blown around by traffic and could impede visibility.

The Kenai Peninsula will be less likely to see accumulations of more than an inch.

Low pressure continues its spin across the Bering Sea, with another low and trough in the northeast Gulf of Alaska.

A trough in the upper levels of the state is helping to provide enough lift to generate snow showers for Southcentral and Southeast, and even rain showers in spots.

For Southeast, rain is moving in — but in Hyder, the snow is prompting a Winter Weather Advisory for 9 to 12 inches of snow through Thursday evening.

Hot spots for Alaska on Tuesday were Metlakatla and Sitka with 45 degrees.

The cold spot was Eagle at 28 degrees below zero.

