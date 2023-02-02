Public defender shortage means some Alaskans could lack state-appointed attorneys for felony cases in Nome, Bethel

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Public Defender Samantha Cherot said that staffing shortages in Nome and Bethel could leave some Alaskans without state-appointed attorneys in Class A felony and unclassified felony cases.

Cherot sent letters to Second Judicial District Presiding Judge Paul Roetman in Nome and Fourth Judicial District Presiding Judge Terrence Haas in Bethel on Jan. 31. In the letter to Haas, Cherot wrote that only two lawyers with the Public Defender Agency in Bethel have the necessary experience to represent people charged with Class A felonies and unclassified felonies. Cherot wrote that the agency would not accept new cases in unclassified and Class A felonies starting on Feb. 13.

“As you have previously recognized, the caseloads of the lawyers representing individuals charged with unclassified and class A felonies are too high to allow them to represent each client consistent with their ethical and constitutional obligations,” Cherot wrote. “Last year, the agency took steps to reduce the caseloads of its two most experienced lawyers, but it has been unable to maintain the reductions it implemented and cannot further reduce their caseloads to numbers consistent with their ethical and constitutional obligations if it continues to accept new appointments in unclassified and class A felony cases.”

The letter notes that Rules of Professional Conduct require lawyers to have necessary competence, which includes “the legal knowledge, skill, thoroughness and preparation reasonably necessary for the representation.”

Additionally, public defenders are constitutionally obligated to “provide their clients with effective assistance of counsel.”

In her letters, Cherot noted that the U.S. Supreme Court referenced the American Bar Association standards and National Legal Aid and Defender Association Guidelines.

“Before agreeing to act as counsel or accepting appointment by a court, counsel has an obligation to make sure that counsel has available sufficient time, resources, knowledge and experience to offer quality representation to a defendant in a particular matter,” the NLADA guideline says. “If it later appears that counsel is unable to offer quality representation in the case, counsel should move to withdraw.”

In an email, Cherot said that four or five attorneys with relevant trial experience are needed to serve as public defenders between Bethel and Nome.

“The agency’s trial lawyers with the training and experience to handle unclassified and class A felonies are at capacity. All carry significant caseloads (on average, approximately 100 cases, including an average of 25 unclassified and class A felonies) and approximately half are supervisors with the additional responsibility of managing a team of attorneys and staff or an entire office,” Cherot wrote in an email. “For the agency to decline additional appointments in those jurisdictions; the agency notes, however, that it may need to take similar action in Palmer Superior Court, if expected resources do not materialize in the next few weeks.”

Public Defender Agency Supervising Attorney in Palmer Timothy Ayer declined comment on the potential staffing shortage.

Last year, Rep. Andy Josephson sponsored House Bill 226 which increased by 15% salaries for “positions within the Department of Law, the public defender agency, and the office of public advocacy that require admission to the practice of law in this state as a condition of employment.”

Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed HB 226 on August 1 of 2022, and the law went into effect on Oct. 30 of 2022. However, Cherot said that the pay increases have not solved the staffing issue. Alaska Court System Public Information Officer Rebecca Koford also declined to comment on the potential staffing shortage in Palmer mentioned by Cherot.

“Despite these efforts the Agency continues to experience vacancies,” Cherot wrote in an email. “With a few additional attorneys with the necessary training and experience to handle unclassified and A felonies, the situation could improve quickly. Otherwise, the agency needs time for its existing qualified attorneys to resolve many of their pending cases before they can ethically accept new cases or for newer attorneys to gain the necessary experience to be able to handle these case types.”

A backlog of cases developed during the COVID-19 pandemic, exacerbating the issue statewide. Additionally, with few qualified applicants, the Public Defender Agency has had difficulty filling vacancies left by outgoing attorneys. While Cherot wrote that the agency has “often” counted upon private lawyers who were contracted to provide assistance during staff shortages, not enough are available to handle the current caseload.

