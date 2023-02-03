Newtok school adjusting to new routine after fire

BETHEL, Alaska (KTUU) - The Ayaprun School in Newtok is still without power and water almost a week after a fire took out power to the school, but help is on the way.

A new generator to power the school is currently in Bethel awaiting further travel to the Western Alaska village. With wintry weather impeding flights, school officials are unsure of a projected arrival date.

The school, home to about 40 students, lost all electricity and water when a fire broke out in an outhouse adjacent to the schoolhouse on Thursday, Jan. 26. The incident temporarily cut off the village of approximately 350 people from clean water, until power to the community water plant was restored.

The school had two generators running in an outbuilding by the school. The water was turned off due to the potential threat of frozen water bursting the pipes.

“I wouldn’t say it’s better now but we’re settling into a routine now, which is better, and hopefully, it’ll get better in general,” Ayaprun School Principal Dawn Lloyd said.

Lloyd said the school is moving into hybrid mode next week, with some classes operating via distance learning and others taking place in the village’s lone church, Holy Family Catholic Church.

“The teachers have been making phone calls and meeting with students, one-on-one or two-on-one in-person,” Lloyd said. “So it’s going pretty well. I mean it’s not as good as school, obviously. But it is going fairly well at least for the second. But everybody’s anxious to have things fixed and working again.”

During the time of extreme water shortage, the village contacted the LKSD and the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for bottled water. Lloyd said as those groups rounded up bottled water to send into the village, power to the water plant was restored. The bottled water arrived from the school district after delays in travel due to wintry weather.

It’s unclear why the fire broke out in the power plant in the first place. According to earlier reporting, the fire burned for several hours before community members finally quenched it.

The community and school district originally brought out spare generators to Newtok on Friday morning. However, they were found to be incompatible with the school’s power system. Besides the school power plant, there is a community power plant.

