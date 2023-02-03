Storm action affects much of Southern Alaska

Extreme wind chills over northern coasts
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:27 PM AKST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Marmot Day in Alaska, also referred to as Groundhog’s Day, was a repeat of winter weather for the state.

Cold air and wind are combined in some dangerously low wind chills for the northern coasts. A Winter Weather Advisory for wind chills to 50 to 60 below is in place for the western Arctic coast, and a wind chill advisory for the central and eastern Beaufort Sea coast.

Storms are hitting the Aleutian Islands and the Bering Sea with wet and windy winter weather.

The strongest winds will likely hit Adak, where south winds start at 15 to 25 mph, with expected gusts intensifying to 40 to 55 mph Friday.

Southeast Alaska sees mostly cloudy skies and a chance of fog and mixed showers Friday. The region will see rain pick up as a low moves north. Sunday will see the front swing into the panhandle with a load of moisture

Southcentral Alaska will see light snow into Friday and a chance of snow Saturday. No significant accumulations are expected.

A big storm system churns north and hits the Gulf of Alaska Sunday, becoming the primary weather driver next week. Rain, gusty winds and snow will intensify with the storm’s arrival.

The hot spot for Alaska Tuesday was Hydaburg at 45 degrees and the cold spot was Deadhorse at 35 degrees below zero.

