White House launches new student loan webpage for borrowers misled by for-profit schools

The Biden administration made it easier for borrowers misled by for-profit colleges to apply...
The Biden administration made it easier for borrowers misled by for-profit colleges to apply for student loan forgiveness.(STUDENTAID.GOV via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:08 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration launched a new webpage this week, with clearer instructions for people applying for a specific type of student loan forgiveness.

It’s called borrower defense to repayment, and it’s for students who took out loans for a school that misled or lied to them.

For example, the college may have inflated its job placement numbers.

Many of these students went to for-profit colleges like Corinthian Colleges, ITT Technical Institute, and Marinello Schools of Beauty.

Until now, the process to loan forgiveness wasn’t clearly established. But the new website has comprehensive information about how to apply.

Since Biden took office, more than 1 million borrowers have had $14.5 billion canceled under the program.

Biden’s separate plan, to cancel up to $20,000 dollars in student debt, is held up in the courts.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake
5.0 earthquake rattles Southcentral Alaska
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Each year the federal government requires cities to estimate the number of unsheltered people...
Anchorage unsheltered population counted
More bus workers join Wednesday's picket line outside of Durham School Services bus yard.
Strike continues for Mat-Su bus workers as continued negotiations remain unscheduled
Our investigative team found federal investigators are looking into how one local nonprofit...
Investigation exposes problems with how Anchorage monitors millions in federal grants

Latest News

The NFL is teaming up with the American Heart Association on a potentially life-saving endeavor.
NFL will offer free CPR training during Super Bowl week
FILE - This April 29, 2019 file photo provided by the United States Geological Survey shows a...
US may lift protections for Yellowstone, Glacier grizzlies
Emperor Tamarin monkey
Police: Man arrested in taking of monkeys from Dallas Zoo
FILE - The first U.S. jobs report of 2023 is being released Friday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
US adds a surprisingly strong 517,000 jobs despite Fed hikes
U.S. officials are keeping watch on what is believed to be a Chinese spy balloon flying over...
Blinken postpones China trip following balloon discovery