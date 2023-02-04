Dog found in ditch with broken bones, rocks in stomach, animal rescuers say

An animal rescue group in Las Vegas says a dog was found in a ditch with broken bones and rocks in its stomach. (Source: KVVU)
By Joe Vigil and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:00 PM AKST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - An animal rescue group in Las Vegas says a dog was found with broken bones and rocks in its stomach.

KVVU reports volunteers with A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue, a nonprofit organization, recently located a dog named Duke in a ditch in the Las Vegas valley.

According to the organization, Duke underwent surgery this week after veterinarians found rocks in his stomach when X-rays were taken.

Animal rescuers said they weren’t sure how the rocks got into the dog’s stomach, but a cloth material was also found inside him.

Representatives with A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue said the team is trying to raise money for Duke’s medical expenses.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake
5.0 earthquake rattles Southcentral Alaska
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Cold case investigators have identified human remains approximately five decades old, according...
Remains found in 1997 near Canadian border identified as hunter last seen in the 70s
Our investigative team found federal investigators are looking into how one local nonprofit...
Investigation exposes problems with how Anchorage monitors millions in federal grants
More bus workers join Wednesday's picket line outside of Durham School Services bus yard.
Strike continues for Mat-Su bus workers as continued negotiations remain unscheduled

Latest News

Veteran musher Jeff King leaves the Kaltag checkpoint during the 2009 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog...
Iditarod race gears up with busy February and March
Anchorage is the latest city in Alaska to adopt the lifesaving app
PulsePoint app debuts in Anchorage
Public defender shortage means some Alaskans could lack state-appointed attorneys for felony...
Public defender shortage means some Alaskans could lack state-appointed attorneys for felony cases in Nome, Bethel
Public defender shortage means some Alaskans could lack state-appointed attorneys for felony cases in Nome, Bethel