Fairbanks man sentenced 50 years for murder

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A Fairbanks man has been sentenced to 50 years in jail for a 2020 domestic violence murder.

According to the Department of Law, Superior Court Judge Paul Lyle sentenced Eric Rustad on Wednesday to 50 years in prison with an additional 15 years suspended for a period of 10 years of probation.

Rustad was arrested on Jan. 16, 2020, six days after killing his then-girlfriend, Kristen Huntington. Huntington was reported missing to the Fairbanks Police Department on Jan. 10, 2020.

“Huntington died as a result of blunt force trauma to her head,” the Department of Law press release stated. “She received two mortal injuries to the back of her head and had a serious laceration to the front of her head from Rustad’s brutal assault.”

Rustad confessed to the murder one day after the killing, telling FPD “I know I did it.”

Huntington’s body was found in an empty apartment in the same complex she and Rustad shared an apartment.

