More light snow on Saturday

Another round of light snow (1"-2") likely on Saturday, then attention turns to a stronger system late Sunday into Monday.
By Joe Bartosik
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 11:36 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An additional 1″-2″ of snow will fall in the Anchorage area on Saturday as another weak disturbance moves across Southcentral. A more significant storm system will develop over the Aleutians late Saturday and intensify Sunday as it moves into the Gulf of Alaska to near Kodiak Island Sunday afternoon. Depending on where the storm tracks from there will determine how much additional snow will occur Sunday night and throughout Monday from the Valley, through Anchorage, and across the western Kenai. Regardless, significant snow totals are likely throughout the Chugach Range which will likely increase the avalanche potential heading into next week.

Please stay tuned throughout the weekend here, on-air, and on our mobile and streaming apps for updates on the forecast regarding this storm system. In the meantime, enjoy the weekend, but also please drive and stay safe out there.

