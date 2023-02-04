School nurse accused of having sex with student arrested

Missouri police say they have arrested a school nurse for having a sexual relationship with a student. (Source: KAIT)
By KAIT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 2:01 PM AKST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT/Gray News) - Authorities in Missouri say a school nurse is facing charges for having a sexual relationship with a student.

KAIT reports that 26-year-old Candice Elizabeth Johnson was arrested on Wednesday after police found evidence that she was having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student at her place of work.

According to the Kennett Police Department, it recently received information that Johnson, who was working as a nurse at Kennett High School, had been involved sexually with a student at the school.

Officers said the student told them that the relationship was happening since October 2022.

According to authorities, the 15-year-old said the two had 12 sexual encounters and exchanged explicit photos. The student added that several of the encounters happened in Johnson’s office.

The student did not officially confess to the relationship when questioned by the school principal and assistant principal because “he did not want to get Johnson into any trouble,” according to a probable cause affidavit.

Officers said the 15-year-old’s mother told them that the nurse and student had spoken about having a future together while they were hanging out.

Authorities said Johnson faces two counts of second-degree statutory rape and two counts of sexual contact with a student.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cold case investigators have identified human remains approximately five decades old, according...
Remains found in 1997 near Canadian border identified as hunter last seen in the 70s
Eric Rustad appeared at the Fairbanks courthouse in 2020.
Fairbanks man sentenced 50 years for murder
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home
Our investigative team found federal investigators are looking into how one local nonprofit...
Investigation exposes problems with how Anchorage monitors millions in federal grants
Earthquake
5.0 earthquake rattles Southcentral Alaska

Latest News

In this photo provided by Brian Branch, a large balloon drifts above the Kingstown, N.C. area,...
US downs Chinese balloon off Carolina coast; operation underway to recover debris
Biden speaking to press on his orders to have balloon shot down.
Biden says he ordered balloon shot down
Arriving officers said they located a person standing on the outside ledge of the bridge.
Officer talks teen off bridge, shares hug: ‘Things will get better’
More than 30 fire departments from three states responded to a large fire and train derailment...
50-car train derailment causes big fire, evacuations in Ohio